HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Developing New Floating Substation

Offshore Platforms
January 14, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has issued an Approval in Principle (AiP) for a new floating offshore substation design developed by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI).

Photo: ABS

The substation concept received a SMART (SHM) Tier 3 AiP, which acknowledges the proposed structural health management system’s alignment with the Tier 3 requirements in the ABS Guide for Smart Functions for Marine Vessels and Offshore Units.

According to ABS, the recognition supports the system’s design to integrate high-fidelity measurements with predictive modelling, positioning it to enhance the structural integrity management of the asset significantly.

“With validated real-time monitoring and cost-saving solutions, HD HHI looks forward to continuing our active technical cooperation with ABS as the project moves forward into actual construction and operation”, said Byungki Choi, HD HHI Executive Vice President, Hyundai Maritime Research Institute.

In floating wind, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has already developed a floating wind turbine foundation, called Hi-Float, which received Bureau Veritas’s AiP back in 2021.

In 2023, HD Hyundai Electric, Pacifico Energy Korea, CS Wind, Korea Ocean Engineering & Consultants, and Daebul Shipbuilding signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop the 3.2 GW offshore wind project off the coast of Jindo County in South Jeolla Province.

In 2024, the South Korean shipbuilder signed an MoU with two Scottish enterprise agencies with an aim to unlock expertise in the design and manufacture of floating wind substructures.

