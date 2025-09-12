A photo of the Galloper offshore wind farm for illustration
UK Gov’t Pushes Back Ruling on RWE’s Five Estuaries Offshore Wind Farm

September 12, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The UK government has extended the deadline by three months for a decision on the development consent order for RWE’s 1.1 GW Five Estuaries offshore wind farm.

The statutory deadline for the decision on the Five Estuaries offshore wind farm was 17 September 2025. However, the UK Energy Secretary, Ed Miliband, decided to allow an extension and has set a new deadline of 17 December 2025.

“This is to allow time to request further information that was not provided for consideration during the examination period and to give all interested parties the opportunity to review and comment on such information. Whilst it is not my preference to extend, I am clear that applications for consent for energy projects submitted under the Planning Act 2008 must meet the necessary standards,” said Miliband.

The application for development consent refers to the construction and operation of an offshore wind farm comprised of up to 79 turbines installed off the coast of Essex and Suffolk.

Five Estuaries is a proposed extension to the existing operational 353 MW Galloper offshore wind farm in the UK.

The project is part of the Crown Estate’s Capacity Increase Programme, which aims to maximise the potential of existing offshore wind lease areas and add 4.7 GW of renewable energy.

The wind farm is planned to have a grid connection at the National Grid’s East Anglia Connection Node, near Lawford in Essex.

