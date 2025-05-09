A photo of the Rampion offshore wind farm off Brighton, UK, in sunrise
Back to overview

Crown Estate Confirms Capacity Boost at Seven Existing Offshore Wind Farms

Planning & Permitting
May 9, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The Crown Estate is proceeding with its Capacity Increase Programme to maximise the potential of existing offshore wind lease areas and add 4.7 GW of renewable energy.

According to The Crown Estate, an additional 4.7 GW of renewable energy could be generated from the delivery of the programme by amending existing seabed rights to increase the capacity of seven offshore wind farms located around England and Wales.

The seven projects, which have existing grid connections and infrastructure, are Awel y Môr, Dudgeon Extension, Sheringham Shoal Extension, North Falls, Five Estuaries, Rampion 2, and Dogger Bank D.

The wind farms were awarded rights in either The Crown Estate’s Offshore Wind Leasing Round 3 or the 2017 Offshore Wind Extensions opportunity.

A plan-level Habitats Regulations Assessment was undertaken to assess the effect of the Capacity Increase Programme on protected habitats.

After this had been concluded, The Crown Estate recommended to the Secretary of State for Energy and Net Zero that the programme should proceed on the basis of a derogation, with compensation measures to address the identified impacts on marine habitats and species. This recommendation has been agreed to by the Secretary of State, according to The Crown Estate.

“Delivering the Capacity Increase Programme is an effective way to provide up to four million homes with secure, clean energy and further decrease the UK’s reliance on fossil fuels, often sourced internationally. Balancing the needs of energy and nature is an important responsibility we carefully consider, and we’re confident in the environmental compensation measures which will accompany the delivery of the programme,” said Gus Jaspert, Managing Director, Marine at The Crown Estate.

The Crown Estate said that proceeding with the capacity increases is in the national interest due to the contribution towards the UK’s 2030 clean power targets and the decarbonisation of the electricity grid by 2035.

Related Article

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles