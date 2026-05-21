Ørsted Artificial Nesting Structure
Back to overview

New Offshore Wind Environmental Compensation Rules Go Into Force in UK

Authorities
May 21, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

New legislation aimed at accelerating offshore wind development while expanding environmental compensation options has come into effect in the UK, the government announced on 21 May.

Red7Marine

“After two fossil fuel crises in five years, we are driving further and faster for clean homegrown power that we control to protect the British people and bring down bills for good”, said UK Energy Minister Michael Shanks. “These reforms will accelerate offshore wind while maintaining strong protections for our marine environment, strengthening Britain’s energy independence.”

According to the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, the reforms that took effect on 21 May broaden the range of the compensatory measures developers can use to offset unavoidable impacts on protected marine sites.

The changes amend the Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017 and the Conservation of Offshore Marine Habitats and Species Regulations 2017.

The government said the changes to legislation will allow more strategic compensation measures, including protection of seabird nesting sites, predator control near protected colonies and restoration of native oyster populations.

Related Article

The reforms are accompanied by new guidance explaining how offshore wind developers should select and monitor compensatory measures.

“These changes provide greater certainty and clarity for wind farm developers as we plan, build and operate projects generating clean power in harmony with our rich marine biodiversity. It’s a win-win for the nature conservation and the renewable energy sector. We’re looking forward to continuing to work with the Government on the development and implementation of offshore wind compensatory measures“, said Kat Route-Stephens, Head of Environment and Consents at RenewableUK.

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.


CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related News