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All Monopiles Installed at South Korea’s 365 MW Offshore Wind Farm

Project Updates
June 11, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

All monopile foundations have been installed at the Yeonggwang Nakwol project site in South Korea, where Nakwol Blue Heart (Nakwol Wind) is building a 364.8 MW offshore wind farm.

Located off the coast of Nakwol-myeon in Jeollanam-do Province, the offshore wind farm will comprise 64 Vensys wind turbines, each with a capacity of 5.7 MW, and will become one of the country’s first large-scale commercial wind farms once commissioned, which is expected later this year.

The wind farm already produced first power in December 2025, with wind turbine installation now well underway.

The monopiles were supplied by the South Korean company GS Entec and the Dutch foundation manufacturer Sif, and installed by Samhae ENC in cooperation with Toseong Construction and Hansan Maritime, using the jack-up vessel Hansan 1.

In July last year, Taihan Cable & Solution announced that it had completed the installation of export cables for the Yeonggwang Nakwol offshore wind project. The company also installed the project’s inter-array cables.

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According to information about the offshore wind farm shared earlier, Nakwol Wind secured a grid connection agreement from Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) and a long-term renewable energy certificate (REC) sale and purchase agreement from Korea Southern Power, a wholly-owned subsidiary of KEPCO, which would last for 20 years from the project’s commercial operation date.

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