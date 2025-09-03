Jeonnam 1 south korea
South Korea Awards 689 MW of Offshore Wind Projects, Favours Domestic Turbine Technology

Authorities
September 3, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

South Korea has awarded 689 MW of offshore wind projects in the competitive tender for fixed-bottom offshore wind organised in the first half of 2025, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) and the Korea Energy Agency (KEA) said on 1 September.

Earlier this year, KEA announced that the tender offering an offshore wind capacity of 1.25 GW and 1 GW for solar projects would be held in the first half of 2025, after MOTIE announced the competitive bidding for offshore wind would be taking place twice a year.

The now-completed round was split into two tracks: a public-led category with about 500 MW available and a general category for private-sector projects offering about 750 MW.

Four developers were selected in the public-led track, with a combined capacity of 689 MW, while no projects were chosen from the general group, according to KEA.

The names of the winning projects and developers are not readily available on the government websites, but South Korean media reports that a 400 MW Southwest Offshore Wind Power Demonstration Complex, developed by KEPCO’s Korea Offshore Wind Power, a 100 MW Handong-Pyeongdae Offshore Wind Power project, developed by a consortium led by Dongseo Power; a 99 MW Dadaepo Offshore Wind Power project, led by Southern Power; and an 80 MW Aphae Offshore Wind Power project, developed by a Korea Electric Power Technology-led consortium won in the group dedicated to public bidders.

The projects in the general bidding group, which were not selected through the tender, include the Haesong 3 Offshore Wind Power project, developed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and the Hanbit Offshore Wind Power project, developed by Myungun Industrial Development.

All of the selected projects except the Southwest Offshore Wind Power Demonstration Complex plan to use Doosan Enerbility’s 10 MW turbines, marking the first deployment of the Korean manufacturer’s offshore wind turbines at a commercial scale, according to BusinessKorea.

South Korea aims to install about 14 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030 as part of its broader clean energy transition.

MOTIE said that additional tenders are planned for the second half of 2025 and beyond. The Ministry noted that for any further tenders, it would take into consideration factors such as future bidding demand.

The announcement planned for the second half of the year will be promoted through improvements to the competitive bidding system, reflecting feedback from stakeholders, including wind farm operators, through meetings and competitive bidding briefings, the Ministry said.

