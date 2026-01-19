Back to overview

Ulstein Building Two 130-Metre Cable-Laying Vessels for OMS Group

January 19, 2026, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway-headquartered subsea services provider OMS Group has signed contracts with Norwegian shipbuilder Ulstein for the design and construction of two cable-laying vessels (CLVs).

Designed by Ulstein Design & Solutions, the ULSTEIN SX252 vessels will be 130 metres long and 22 metres wide and will have a capacity of up to 6,500 tonnes of cable.

“This latest expansion reflects OMS Group’s clear strategic direction, to invest and build a future-ready fleet that underpins the rapidly expanding global digital economy. Partnering with ULSTEIN and adopting the X-BOW design reinforces our commitment to performance, sustainability, and operational excellence”, said Datuk Lim Soon Foo, Founder and Chairman of OMS Group.

The duo will provide accommodation for 75 persons and will feature a 50-tonne A-frame with a towing winch for ploughing, two large cable tanks, two spare cable tanks, and a hangar that encloses the cable deck. On top of the hangar, there will be a large open deck for remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and containers, Ulstein said.

Delivery is expected from Ulstein Verft in 2028.

Source: Ulstein

“By integrating our proven ULSTEIN X-BOW design with advanced technologies such as the ULSTEIN POWER Variable Speed Generator (VSG), we deliver vessels that set new standards for operational efficiency and environmental performance in this market”, said Gunvor Ulstein, CEO at Ulstein Group.

“These solutions reduce fuel consumption and emissions. Together with OMS Group, we are committed to supporting the global digital infrastructure with sustainable, future-ready solutions. A big thank you also goes to our employees for their efforts in securing this contract.”

