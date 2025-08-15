Hai Long jacket foundations Century Wind
Century Wind Power Delivers Jacket Foundations for 1 GW Hai Long Project in Taiwan

Fixed-Bottom
August 15, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Century Wind Power has delivered all three-legged jacket foundations for the 1 GW Hai Long offshore wind project in Taiwan.

Hai Long jacket foundations Century Wind
Source: Hai Long Offshore Wind via LinkedIn

The delivered wind turbine jacket foundations are the largest and heaviest ever produced for a Taiwanese offshore wind farm, according to Hai Long Offshore Wind.

Each stands over 90 metres tall and weighs approximately 2,000 tonnes, equivalent to the weight of 1,000 cars.

It is the first project to complete foundation assembly following the commissioning of Century Wind Power’s newly developed Twin Tower, marking a milestone in the localisation of Taiwan’s offshore wind industry.

In 2022, CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering (CDWE) selected Century Wind Power for the delivery of 21 three-legged jacket foundations to Hai Long 2a. Recently, the Taiwanese company secured a contract for the supply of wind turbine foundations for the 495 MW Formosa 4 offshore wind farm.

“Our collaboration with Century Wind Power has been essential to the project’s progress and is a testament to the strength and reliability of Taiwan’s local supply chain. It also demonstrates that Taiwan is capable of supporting the nation’s offshore wind ambitions and continues to attract investment in complex, large-scale infrastructure,” said Tim Kittelhake, CEO and Project Director of the Hai Long project.

The 1,022 MW Hai Long comprises two offshore wind farms, split into three sites: Hai Long 2a (294 MW), Hai Long 2b (224 MW), and Hai Long 3 (504 MW).

Hai Long, jointly developed by Northland Power, Gentari, and Mitsui & Co., recently produced its first power, marking the successful energisation of the project and connection to Taipower’s grid.

Once operational, the project will be among the largest offshore wind farms in the Asia Pacific region, providing renewable energy to over one million Taiwanese homes.

