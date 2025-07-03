Synera Formosa 2
Back to overview

Local Manufacturer to Supply Foundations for Taiwan’s Formosa 4 Offshore Wind Farm

Business & Finance
July 3, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Synera Renewable Energy (SRE) has awarded a contract to Century Wind Power (CWP) to supply wind turbine foundations for the 495 MW Formosa 4 offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

Under the contract, the Taiwan-based company will supply 35 jacket foundations for Formosa 4 and be responsible for the overall coordination of the foundation package in support of the project’s grid connection target.

“By entrusting a Taiwanese supplier with full-package responsibility for foundation supply, we are going well beyond meeting local content requirements. This meaningful collaboration represents a foundational step in SRE’s wind farm development, and we expect it to mark a substantial leap forward for Taiwan’s offshore wind sector in Phase 3,” said Lucas Lin, Chairperson at SRE.

Formosa 4, planned off the coast of Miaoli County, represents SRE’s third offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

The project was awarded 495 MW of development capacity in the first auction round of Phase 3 Zonal Development of Offshore Wind by the Ministry of Economic Affairs in late 2022.

In July 2024, Sulmara completed a site characterisation survey for Formosa 4.

Later that same year, the wind farm secured its establishment permit, becoming the first project from the first auction round to achieve this milestone.

Related Article

SUMMER SALE: Up to 50% off on advertising on offshoreWIND.biz

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. Book your advertising space until 31 July and get up to 50% off!

SEE OFFER

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles