Singapore-Based Offshore Vessel Operator Takes Delivery of New CTV

August 12, 2025, by Adnan Memija

A new crew transfer vessel (CTV), designed by naval architect Chartwell Marine, has been delivered to Singapore-based offshore vessel operator Pacific Radiance.

Chartwell Marine Pacific Radiance
Source: Chartwell Marine

The vessel, named Prosperous 6, has already completed sea trials, achieving over 25 knots at 85 per cent engine load. During a bollard push test, the CTV delivered over 17 tonnes of bollard push, according to Chartwell Marine.

When operating at 20 knots, Prosperous 6 used approximately 20 per cent less fuel than competitor vessels of an equivalent length, the company added. In addition, the vessel features a low lightship displacement, enabling the transport of payloads of up to 35 tonnes.

“We’re very excited to deliver our highly capable Brevity Class CTVs with Pacific Radiance for offshore wind operations across APAC. The region’s offshore wind industry is facing rapid growth and needs to hit ambitious capacity targets,” said Andy Page, Managing Director of Chartwell Marine.

The Brevity Class CTVs are already in high demand in the Asia-Pacific, with one delivered, five ordered, and strong interest from offshore wind leaders, such as Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan, according to the UK company.

The vessels are loadline compliant and engineered with large superstructures to support multiple crews and technicians. The vessel designs can also be built anywhere in APAC, using local content and employees.

“Chartwell’s Brevity Class CTVs – and designs more broadly – are renowned throughout the offshore wind industry for their reliability and performance, especially in challenging environments,” said Jacky Chen, General Manager at Pacific Radiance.

