Back to overview

PASSER and Australian Partner Plan Dedicated Storage and Cable‑Handling Hub in Singapore

Business development
March 11, 2026, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway-headquartered PASSER Group and Australia’s Qube International are planning to establish a dedicated storage and cable‑handling hub in Singapore with the aim of strengthening regional capability and creating a more efficient, integrated logistics footprint for the energy sector across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

The partners have expanded their existing collaboration by signing a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) which outlines their joint intention to establish the hub at the Bintan Offshore Marine Centre (BOMC).

The combination of the companies’ capabilities will support both umbilical handling for offshore oil & gas and subsea power cable handling for the offshore wind industry.

Besides this, PASSER and Qube are currently collaborating on an offshore oil & gas project in Northwest Australia, deemed major, with a focus on the manufacturing of specialized offshore baskets, supplying rental equipment, expert project management services, as well as cable spooling operations and technical support.

“This partnership reflects our shared dedication to enabling long‑term energy sector development across APAC through trusted expertise, operational excellence, and customer‑focused delivery,” PASSER said.

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.


CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related News