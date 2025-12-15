Back to overview

Ocean Infinity Takes Delivery of Final Survey Vessel in Its New High-Tech Fleet

December 15, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Ocean Infinity has taken delivery of the 14th and final vessel in its Armada fleet, ordered in 2020 as a fleet of next-generation robotics-equipped, low-emission vessels for geophysical and geotechnical surveys.

Ocean Infinity Armada 86-metre vessel 8606; Source: Ocean Infinity

The latest delivery completes the 86-metre class of Armada vessels, following the introduction of the 78-metre class in 2023. Twelve vessels are now in operation, with the remaining two following close behind, the company says.

The vessels in Ocean Infinity’s new fleet are smaller than conventional counterparts and integrated into the company’s onshore control centre for live monitoring and remote control of robotic sub-systems.

The vessel owner says that the new lean crewed ships reduce the number of people offshore, cut fuel consumption, and create more efficient ways of working. Each vessel is mobilised with a tailored suite of equipment, including advanced underwater robotic systems.

According to Ocean Infinity, the new vessels have been supporting complex offshore projects globally, from the US to Europe and the Asia Pacific, delivering subsea operations from geophysical surveys to geotechnical investigations.

“Completing the Armada 86-metre class marks an extraordinary moment – five years ago we said we’d build a fleet of fourteen ships, designed unconventionally because speed to capability mattered – and we’ve done it, despite the many challenges along the way”, said said Oliver Plunkett, Chief Executive Officer.

What started out as a bold ambition is now a reality. These vessels are not a concept or an R&D project – they are operating today, transforming the way offshore work is done by focusing on software and technology first.”

