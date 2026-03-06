Back to overview

Strategic Marine Delivers First Two Supa Swath Vessels to Mainprize Offshore

March 6, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Singapore-based shipbuilder Strategic Marine has delivered the first two Supa Swath vessels to UK operator Mainprize Offshore, marking the initial handover under a multi-vessel programme agreed between the companies in 2024.

The delivery represents the first milestone in a contract covering six vessels, with options for a further six units.

The vessels form part of Mainprize Offshore’s fleet expansion aimed at supporting offshore renewables operations across Europe. According to the companies, the programme follows earlier collaboration in 2024 that saw two Supa Swath-design vessels, MO10 and MO11, enter service with the operator.  

The Supa Swath vessels are based on a next-generation design developed by Walker Marine Design. The design is intended to provide high stability and operational efficiency in demanding offshore conditions, with improved seakeeping, advanced propulsion systems to enhance fuel efficiency, and modern navigation and communications technology, according to the shipbuilder.

The newbuild programme stems from an agreement first outlined in June 2024 when Strategic Marine and Mainprize Offshore signed a memorandum of understanding for six vessels with options for six more. The arrangement was later formalised in November 2024 with a shipbuilding contract covering the initial six units.  

A few months before the formal contract, Mainprize Offshore announced it was expanding its fleet with EUR 25 million provided by Germany-headquartered Siemens Financial Services (SFS) as the lender.

In November 2024, Strategic Marine and Mainprize said the first of the vessels was expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2026, with the order expected to expand Mainprize Offshore’s fleet to 17 vessels by the end of 2026, and the potential to reach 21 vessels by 2028 if all options are exercised.  

The Supa Swath programme is intended to strengthen Mainprize Offshore’s capability to support offshore wind operations, including personnel transfer and maintenance support for offshore energy projects in European waters.

