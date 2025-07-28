Thor substation
Substation Installed at Denmark’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm

July 28, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The jacket foundation and the substation topside have been installed at the 1 GW Thor offshore wind farm site in Denmark.

Thor substation
Source: HSM Offshore Energy via LinkedIn/ Credit: Scaldis | van der Kloet Foto & Videoproducties

Following the jacket and topside’s sail-away from HSM Offshore Energy’s Schiedam yard in the Netherlands, the installation of the 2,600-tonne topside was executed offshore, with the heavy-lift vessel Gulliver of Scaldis SMC placing the structure in its final position.

The topside is 39 metres long and 18 metres tall, while the jacket weighs 2,500 tonnes.

HSM Offshore Energy delivered the Thor substation under a contract signed with RWE in 2022, which covers the engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC) of the topside and the jacket foundation.

The substation will function as the central hub, collecting electricity generated by Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 DD wind turbines and transforming it to transmission-level voltage.

Last month, the Danish transmission system operator (TSO) Energinet completed the construction work related to the connection of the 1 GW offshore wind farm to the national grid.

Offshore installation work is also well underway, with half of the planned 72 monopiles already positioned in the Danish North Sea, located approximately 22 kilometres off the west coast of Jutland.

The Thor offshore wind farm, owned by RWE (51 per cent) and Norges Bank Investment Management (49 per cent), is expected to be fully operational in 2027.

