Offshore Substation for Windanker Project En Route to Baltic Sea Site

Offshore Platforms
December 5, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

The HSI consortium, comprising HSM Offshore Energy, Smulders, and Iv, has sent off the Jasmund offshore substation (OSS), which will connect the Windanker offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea to the German electricity grid.

Photo source: HSM Offshore Energy

The 4,500-tonne OSS topside, measuring 48 metres in length, 33 metres in width, 17.5 metres in height, has sailed out from the HSM Offshore Energy Stormpolder yard, while its 72-metre-tall jacket left the Smulders yard in Vlissingen for the site located northeast of the island of Rügen in the Baltic Sea, where offshore installation will be carried out by Heerema Marine Contractors. 

The HSI consortium is delivering the 300 MW Jasmund offshore substation to 50Hertz under an EPCIC contract (engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning). Jasmund is the first of three offshore substations that the consortium is developing for 50Hertz, with the Zingst and Darß substations to follow. Together, the three platforms form part of the Ostwind 3 and OST-6-1 projects.

The Jasmund OSS topside was rolled out of HSM’s yard in March and was loaded out in November ahead of its departure to the project site. The jacket foundation was completed this summer at the Smulders yard.

Once in operation, the Jasmund OSS will connect the 315 MW Windanker offshore wind farm to the grid.

The offshore wind farm, owned by Iberdrola and Japan’s Kansai Electric Power, is currently under construction with all monopiles now in place.

The Windanker offshore wind farm is expected to be operational in the last quarter of 2026.

