Thor HSM Offshore Energy substation
Back to overview

HSM Offshore Energy Loads Out Thor Offshore Substation

Project Updates
July 4, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The fully assembled offshore substation for the 1 GW Thor offshore wind farm has been loaded out at HSM Offshore Energy’s Schiedam yard in the Netherlands.

Thor HSM Offshore Energy substation
Source: HSM Offshore Energy via LinkedIn

Both the jacket and the topside are now on the barges, and the structures are being prepared for sail-away to their destination off the Danish coast.

In 2022, RWE, the owner and developer of the Thor offshore wind farm, selected HSM Offshore Energy as the preferred supplier for the offshore substation. The company is responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning of the substation topside and its jacket foundation.

The first steel was cut at HSM Offshore Energy’s Schiedam yard in December 2023.

The substation will function as the central hub, collecting electricity generated by Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 DD wind turbines and transforming it to transmission-level voltage.

Related Article

Thor, Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm, is currently under construction some 22 kilometres off the west coast of Jutland.

The first monopiles are already installed at the site. Recently, Jan De Nul completed the export cable pull-in for the 1,080 MW offshore wind farm.

Once complete in 2027, Thor is expected to produce enough renewable energy to supply the equivalent of more than one million Danish households.

Related Article

SUMMER SALE: Up to 50% off on advertising on offshoreWIND.biz

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. Book your advertising space until 31 July and get up to 50% off!

SEE OFFER

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles