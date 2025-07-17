Back to overview

Thor Offshore Substation En Route to Denmark

Offshore Platforms
July 17, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

The offshore substation for the 1 GW Thor offshore wind farm has left HSM Offshore Energy’s Schiedam yard in the Netherlands and is on its way to the project site in the Danish North Sea.

“[The] sail-away of the fully assembled substation for THOR is an important step for us in the project team”, said Günther Fenle, Project Director for Thor at RWE. “We are looking forward to the installation at sea later this summer and the commissioning of the systems thereafter.”

HSM Offshore Energy, which loaded out both the OSS jacket and the topside earlier this month, is delivering the Thor substation under a contract signed with RWE in 2022, which covers the engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC) of the topside and the jacket foundation.

The entire OSS weighs more than 5,000 tonnes, with the 39-metre-long and 18-metre-tall topside weighing approximately 2,600 metric tonnes and the jacket weighing 2,500 tonnes.

“Delivering the THOR substation from first steel to sail-away has been a highly rewarding and technically complex journey”, said Koen Moons, Project Manager at HSM Offshore Energy. “This achievement reflects the deep dedication, expertise, and teamwork across all disciplines, Partners and Subcontractors. The THOR project demonstrates what’s possible when innovation and integration come together — and it sets a new benchmark for what offshore substations can and should be.”

The 1.1 GW Thor offshore wind farm, owned by RWE (51 per cent) and Norges Bank Investment Management (49 per cent), is currently under construction, with half of the monopile foundations for the wind turbines already in place.

Thor will feature 72 Siemens Gamesa’s SG 14-236 DD turbines, of which 40 will feature recyclable rotor blades.

Once fully operational in 2027, the 1.1 GW offshore wind farm will be capable of producing enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of more than one million Danish households. 

