Second Gennaker Offshore Substation Rolls Out at Dutch Yard

Offshore Platforms
February 2, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The HSI Joint Venture, comprising HSM Offshore Energy, Smulders, and Iv, has rolled out the topside of the second offshore substation (OSS) for the German offshore wind farm Gennaker at HSM Offshore Energy’s yard in Schiedam, the Netherlands.

OSS Zingst; Photo: HSI Joint Venture

The joint venture will now work toward the upcoming load-out, sail-away, and offshore installation.

The substation, named OSS Zingst, forms the OST-6-1 grid connection in the German Baltic Sea together with OSS Darß, which was moved out of the construction hall at the Smulders yard in Vlissingen in September 2025.

The topside of OSS Zingst measures 48 metres in length, 33 metres in width and 17.5 metres in height, and weighs 4,700 tonnes.

The two offshore substations being delivered by the HSI Joint Venture will be installed by Allseas.

The German Baltic Sea transmission system operator (TSO) 50Hertz is leading the development of the grid connection (OST-6-1).

Once operational, the two platforms will collect the electricity generated by Gennaker and transform it to 220 kV high voltage, before transmitting it to the new Gnewitz substation, some 70 to 90 kilometres away.

Earlier this month, the developer of the 976.5 MW offshore wind farm, Skyborn Renewables, and 50Hertz signed an agreement that clears the way for the commissioning of the entire system by mid‑2028. 

Located approximately 15 kilometres north of the Fischland-Darß-Zingst peninsula, the Gennaker offshore wind farm will feature 63 Siemens Gamesa 13-236 turbines, with the installation of the wind turbines scheduled to begin in late summer 2027.

