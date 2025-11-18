Back to overview

Jasmund Substation Ready to Set Sail to Baltic Sea for Offshore Installation

Grid Connection
November 18, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Both the topside and the jacket foundation of the 300 MW Jasmund offshore substation have been loaded out and are ready to set sail to the Baltic Sea for offshore installation.

Source: Smulders via LinkedIn

The topside, constructed at HSM Offshore Energy’s Stormpolder yard in the Netherlands, measures 48 metres long, 33 metres wide, and 17.5 metres high, and weighs around 4,500 tonnes. The topside was rolled out of the yard in March 2025.

The jacket foundation, which is 72 metres high, was built by Smulders in Vlissingen.

The project is being executed on behalf of 50Hertz by the HSI consortium, comprising HSM Offshore Energy, Iv, and Smulders. The consortium is responsible for the full engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC) scope of the Jasmund offshore substation topside and associated jacket.

Jasmund is the first of three offshore substations being developed by the consortium for the transmission system operator (TSO) 50Hertz.

Once operational, the Jasmund substation will serve as a connection point between the Windanker offshore wind farm, located northeast of the island of Rügen in the Baltic Sea, and the electricity grid.

The offshore construction began at the 315 MW project last month, with the installation of the first monopile.

