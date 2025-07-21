A photo of the Wind Keeper jack-up vessel at sea
Back to overview

Cadeler Nabs EUR 120 Million Vestas Contract for Newly Bought Offshore Wind Installation and O&M Vessel

Business & Finance
July 21, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Cadeler and Vestas have signed a firm contract for Cadeler’s new jack-up wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) Wind Keeper, which the company just took over after buying it from Shanghai Boqiang Heavy Industry Group. The contract with Vestas, signed for a firm period of three years, is worth around EUR 210 million.

Wind Keeper is scheduled to start working for Vestas in the first quarter of 2026. Cadeler has not revealed on which offshore wind project(s) the newly delivered jack-up will be deployed.

The WTIV could be engaged in Vestas’ projects beyond the three years, as the contract contains additional options of two and a half years in aggregate. If all options are exercised, Cadeler’s contract with Vestas is expected to be worth more than EUR 380 million.

The Danish vessel owner announced in May that it had signed an agreement with Shanghai Boqiang Heavy Industry Group to acquire the newly constructed jack-up, originally named Boqiang 3060, and that the vessel would be upgraded to support the installation of 15 MW wind turbines.

Related Article

Ahead of its first job with Vestas in early 2026, Wind Keeper will undergo upgrades, including being equipped with seafastening for three sets of Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbines.

According the Cadeler’s press release from 18 July, Wind Keeper will be supporting both operations and maintenance (O&M) and transport and installation (T&I) work for Vestas across current and future offshore wind projects.

“Wind Keeper brings immediate value to Cadeler’s fleet. Her dual capability across installation and service scopes makes her a key asset as we support the construction and long-term maintenance of offshore wind farms in the years ahead”, said Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler.

The company says it acquired the 2024-built vessel at a price significantly below its estimated replacement cost and that the acquisition is fully debt-financed on favourable terms through DNB Bank.

Wind Keeper, which features 120-metre jack-up legs, is fitted with a Huisman main crane with a 2,200-tonne lifting capacity, Kongsberg’s DP2 dynamic positioning, MAN engines, and Siemens propulsion.

SUMMER SALE: Up to 50% off on advertising on offshoreWIND.biz

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. Book your advertising space until 31 July and get up to 50% off!

SEE OFFER

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News

Related news

List of highlighted news articles