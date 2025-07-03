Ossian floating wind survey
Benthic Survey Wraps Up for Scottish Floating Wind Farm

Project Updates
July 3, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Specialist contractors have completed a benthic survey along a 420-kilometre stretch of seabed for the proposed Ossian floating offshore wind farm in Scotland.

The month-long benthic campaign gathered information at 122 different sites along the route that will be used to export renewable energy from the Ossian floating offshore wind farm off the east coast of Scotland to landfall in Lincolnshire.

“The survey was carried out over a vast area of the North Sea, from the proposed wind farm array 84 km off the east coast of Aberdeenshire, stretching south to Lincolnshire. Photographs, video, and samples of the seabed were all gathered at depths of up to of 100 m,” said Anne-Charlotte Gaillard, benthic survey project manager for Ossian.

This data will support Ossian’s engineering and development teams and Environmental Impact Assessment consultants in identifying viable routes for the offshore export cables.

The benthic campaign was made possible following a geophysical campaign that was completed in January 2025. Conducted using uncrewed survey vessels, the data was gathered over a 13-month period. It was able to capture high-quality geophysical information and provide early insights into the seabed characteristics.

Related Article

In May, a two-year wind data collection campaign for the Scottish wind farm was also completed.

The Ossian floating offshore wind farm is a joint venture between SSE Renewables, Marubeni, and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).

The lease area has average water depths of 72 metres, making the site suitable for the deployment of floating offshore wind turbines.

The project could have up to 3.6 GW of installed capacity, enough to power up to six million homes annually, according to the developers.

