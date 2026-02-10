Back to overview

Fugro to Start Geophysical Surveys at 2 GW Scottish Offshore Wind Farm Site

Project Updates
February 10, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Fugro is scheduled to soon start conducting geophysical surveys at a site in the Outer Moray Firth, Scotland, where Ocean Winds plans to build its 2 GW Caledonia offshore wind farm.

The work, to be carried out within the wind turbine array site, will be conducted by the vessels Fugro Pioneer and Kommandor Iona. Fugro Pioneer is expected to arrive on site on 14 February, and Kommandor Iona will follow on 24 February, from when simultaneous operations will be carried out with both vessels.

The geophysical survey activities are expected to be completed by approximately 9 March, according to a Notice to Mariners issued by the project team.

The Caledonia project is adjacent to Ocean Wind’s operational Moray East and Moray West wind farms. The project site spans some 429 square kilometres, with its northern limit around 22 kilometres from Wick and the southern limit 38 kilometres from Banff.

The Caledonia offshore wind farm is divided into two sites, Caledonia North and Caledonia South, each with a planned installed capacity of 900 MW to 1,100 MW.

Ocean Winds, a 50-50 joint venture between EDP Renewables and ENGIE, won the development rights in the ScotWind auction in 2022 and the following year announced plans to build out the Caledonia offshore wind farm to an installed generation capacity of 2 GW.

The developer submitted applications for onshore and offshore planning consent in November 2024.

According to the timeline on the Caledonia project’s website, onshore construction is planned to start next year, with offshore work anticipated to begin in 2028 and the 2 GW offshore wind farm completed in 2030.

