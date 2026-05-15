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Azerbaijan Kicks Off Offshore Wind Measurement Campaign with EOLOS Floating LiDAR Deployed in Caspian Sea

Project Updates
May 15, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

EOLOS Floating LiDAR Solutions has commissioned its FLS200 integrated floating LiDAR buoy at an offshore wind development site of Azerbaijan Green Energy Company (AGEC) in the Caspian Sea.

Photo source: EOLOS Floating LiDAR Solutions

The Spanish floating LiDAR provider said the campaign was the first offshore wind site assessment initiative of its kind in the region.

EOLOS secured the contract in January 2026, following a tender for a turnkey offshore site measurement campaign. OWC, an ABL Group company, acted as technical advisor for the scope of work and procurement process, according to EOLOS.

“We are excited to witness the first tangible steps towards our diversification strategy. EOLOS consistently demonstrated their leading competence to deliver what we require and we have no doubt this dedication of high service will continue throughout the campaign”, said Ulkar Guliyeva, Project Manager at AGEC.

The contract was awarded under an agreement AGEC has with Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy to carry out preliminary research and preparatory work in the Caspian Sea.

As reported in December 2025, the Ministry of Energy entered into an agreement with Clean Energy Capital, a subsidiary of AGEC, for an assessment, development, and implementation of an offshore wind energy project with an initial capacity of 200 MW and a total capacity of 600 MW.

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For the wind measurement campaign, EOLOS has deployed its Stage 3-accredited FLS200 system equipped with wind, metocean and biofouling monitoring equipment at the centre of the lease area, alongside seabed-located equipment providing duplicate current and wave measurements at the perimeter of the development area, the company said on 15 May.

The campaign is expected to last one year and aims to provide bank-grade datasets for turbine and foundation selection.

“This award reflects the rise of new markets that need to be fostered and attended to where experience can be carried over from more familiar geographies”, said Julian Harland, Sales Director at EOLOS.

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