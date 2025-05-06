Back to overview

Two-Year Wind Data Collection Completed for Ossian Floating Offshore Wind Farm

Floating Wind
May 6, 2025, by Adnan Memija

A campaign to gather more than two years of wind data crucial for the development of the Scottish Ossian floating offshore wind farm has been completed.

Ossian wind data collection campaign
Source: Ossian Wind Farm

Two floating LiDAR buoys (FLiDAR) have been deployed to survey the 858-square-kilometre site, 84 kilometres off the east coast of Scotland, since August 2022.

Using profiling lasers, the buoys measure wind speed and direction at ten different sample heights rising up from the surface of the North Sea to a maximum height of 300 metres.

Operating in the North Sea is not without its technical and environmental challenges and this campaign was no different. Gathering this information is vital to predicting energy yield, and therefore completing the campaign is another significant accomplishment for the project. We are pleased with what has been achieved and confident of the quality of the data gathered,” said Lucas Neidhardt, Ossian’s metocean and wind measurement campaign manager.

The wind measurement campaign was part of a package including a twelve-month metocean campaign, which gathered millions of data points relating to wave heights, currents, tides, and sediment movements. The metocean data is also used to predict conditions during the construction and deployment of the wind farm.

The Ossian floating offshore wind farm is a joint venture between SSE Renewables, Marubeni, and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).

Delivery of the wind farm will be subject to securing planning consent, route to market, and a final investment decision. Once operational, the project would have a capacity of up to 3.6 GW, which is enough to be capable of powering up to six million homes annually.

