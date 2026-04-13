Back to overview

Geotechnical Investigations Coming Up at 1 GW Bowdun Offshore Wind Site

Project Updates
April 13, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Geoquip Marine Operations and GEO Denmark are set to start a geotechnical investigation campaign at the Bowdun offshore wind farm site in Scotland, developed by Thistle Wind Partners.

Two vessels, Geoquip Seehorn and Geo Connector, will be used to perform the surveys, with the work expected to commence on 19 April.

The campaign will be carried out within the Bowdun array site, where the vessels will complete downhole drilling, sampling, and testing operations at selected locations.

The 1 GW Bowdun is a fixed-bottom offshore wind project proposed to be built off the Aberdeenshire coast, approximately 44 kilometres off Stonehaven, with construction planned to begin in 2031.

In December 2025, Thistle Wind Partners applied for planning permission in principle for the onshore infrastructure of the offshore wind project with Aberdeenshire Council.

Related Article

The development of the Bowdun project started in January 2022 after the joint venture between Qair, Belgium’s DEME Concessions, and Aspiravi International (Thistle Wind Partners) won seabed lease options for the 1 GW Bowdun and the 1 GW Ayre floating wind farms in the ScotWind leasing round.

In November last year, the partners announced that Qair acquired full ownership of the Ayre floating wind project and that DEME Concessions and Aspiravi became Bodwun’s sole owners, with all partners remaining active in the TWP joint venture.

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.


CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News