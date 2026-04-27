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TGS’ German Bight Floating LiDAR Campaign Hits Two-Year Mark

Research & Development
April 27, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Norway-headquartered TGS has marked the two-year milestone of what it describes as the world’s most extensive multi-client floating LiDAR and metocean measurement campaign.

The campaign, located in the German Bight, has seen two floating LiDAR buoys deliver more than 96 per cent data availability since deployment, according to TGS. The company says the data is already being used by several developers to support ongoing and future offshore wind lease rounds in the region.

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TGS said that operating two systems simultaneously has enabled the identification and quantification of long-distance wake effects from neighbouring wind farms, an increasingly relevant factor as offshore wind sites become more densely developed.

The company’s multi-client model allows multiple users to subscribe to the same dataset, which TGS says can help reduce development costs and timelines while lowering uncertainty in projected energy yields at an early stage.

In addition to wind measurements, the dataset includes twelve months of metocean data, such as wave heights and ocean current profiles, collected using Directional Waverider buoys and seabed-mounted Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers. Data from the floating LiDAR units is streamed to shore for continuous use in technical, commercial and regulatory processes.

The company also noted that its floating LiDAR provider, Green Rebel, has achieved Carbon Trust Floating LiDAR Stage 3 accreditation for the buoys used in the campaign.

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