Back to overview

Half of Turbines Up at Îles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier Offshore Wind Farm

Wind Farm Update
August 18, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Half of the total of 61 wind turbines that the French offshore wind farm Îles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier will comprise are now in place, according to Ocean Winds, which is building the 488 MW project in a joint venture with Banque des Territoires, Sumitomo, and Vendée Energie.  

Ocean Winds via LinkedIn

Located in the French Atlantic Ocean waters, 11.7 kilometres off the island of Yeu and 16.5 kilometres off the island of Noirmoutier, the offshore wind farm features Siemens Gamesa 8 MW wind turbines, the first of which was installed in May this year by Jan De Nul’s jack-up vessel Vole au Vent.

Related Article

In June, with several of its turbines installed, Îles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier started supplying green electricity to the French grid.

Wind turbine installation is expected to continue until September, with the offshore wind farm scheduled to be fully operational by the end of 2025.

Alongside Îles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier (EMYN), Ocean Winds is currently also building the Dieppe Le Tréport wind farm and the Les Eoliennes Flottantes du Golfe du Lion (EFGL) floating wind project in France.

In addition, the company, in partnership with Banque des Territoires, was awarded a new 250 MW floating offshore wind project in the Mediterranean at the end of last year.

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.

CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News

Related news

List of highlighted news articles