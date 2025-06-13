Éoliennes en Mer des Îles d’Yeu et de Noirmoutier (EMYN) operations and maintenance base
Îles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier O&M Base Opens

Operations & Maintenance
June 13, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The operations and maintenance (O&M) base for the 500 MW Îles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier offshore wind farm is now fully operational.

Éoliennes en Mer des Îles d’Yeu et de Noirmoutier (EMYN) operations and maintenance base
Source: Éoliennes en Mer des Îles d’Yeu et de Noirmoutier (EMYN)

Located on Yeu Island, the O&M base for the Îles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier offshore wind farm was inaugurated on 6 June.

The facility will support the performance and reliability of the project over the next 25 to 30 years, enabling the delivery of renewable energy to nearly 800,000 people, according to Ocean Winds.

The new base covers 3,357 square metres and includes administrative, technical, and living areas. Port facilities were used to create a 60-metre-long quay to enable the transfer of personnel, tools, and equipment.

Operations and maintenance will be carried out by a team of 66 people, according to Éoliennes en Mer des Îles d’Yeu et de Noirmoutier (EMYN), a consortium of Ocean Winds, Sumitomo Corporation, Banque des Territoires, and Vendée Energie.

In May, Jan De Nul’s jack-up vessel Vole au Vent installed the first wind turbine at the wind farm’s site located 11.7 kilometres from the island of Yeu and 16.5 kilometres from the island of Noirmoutier.

At the beginning of this month, the project started supplying renewable energy to the French grid, following a successful initial testing phase that began on 23 May.

The offshore wind farm is planned to be fully commissioned by the end of 2025.

