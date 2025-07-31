Back to overview

First Floating Wind Turbine Installed at EFGL Site in France

Wind Farm Update
July 31, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

The first floating wind turbine has been installed at the site of the Éoliennes Flottantes du Golfe du Lion (EFGL) project in France, developed by Ocean Winds in partnership with Banque des Territoires.

Assembled at the port of Port-La Nouvelle in Occitanie, the first of the project’s three wind turbines was recently towed to the EFGL site by a dedicated maritime convoy and installed at its designated location 16 kilometres off the coast of Leucate and Barcarès.

The two remaining turbines will be installed soon, with the full pilot wind farm set to be completed by the end of August, according to Ocean Winds.

The 30 MW EFGL floating wind farm will consist of three Vestas V164-10.0 MW turbines mounted on Principle Power’s WindFloat semi-submersible floating foundations, which are delivered by Eiffage Métal, Smulders, and their subcontractor Geodis.

The pilot project will inform the next generation of floating offshore wind farms in the Mediterranean, including the Eoliennes Flottantes d’Occitanie (EFLO), a 250 MW floating offshore wind project owned by Ocean Winds and Banque des Territoires.

The partners also have two fixed-bottom offshore wind projects in France, the 500 MW Îles d’Yeu – Noirmoutier and the 500 MW Dieppe Le Tréport, both currently under construction.

The Îles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier offshore wind farm is in the wind turbine installation phase and has already produced its first electricity, and Dieppe Le Tréport recently saw its offshore substation installed, with the installation of jacket foundation for the wind turbines coming up.

