Wind Peak WTIV installing the first wind turbine at Sofia offshore wind farm
RWE Mulls Stake Sale in 1.4 GW Sofia Offshore Wind Farm

Business & Finance
May 15, 2025, by Adnan Memija

RWE plans to sell a stake in its 1.4 GW Sofia offshore wind farm next year, which is currently under construction in the UK.

In a press conference call speech published on 15 May, Michael Müller, CFO of RWE AG, said that the company intends to sell stakes in the Sofia offshore wind project next year.

“This means we are implementing what we announced: we are realising the value from our offshore projects at the optimal time and spreading the investments across several shoulders,” added Müller.

According to the developer, the construction of Sofia is progressing well. Van Oord’s jack-up vessel Aeolus is installing 80 out of 100 monopiles, while Cadeler’s Wind Peak has already installed 12 turbines at the site in the UK.

The 1.4 GW Sofia offshore wind farm, expected to be commissioned in 2026, will comprise 100 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-222 DD turbines, half of which will be fitted with recyclable blades.

For the Danish Thor and Germany’s Nordseecluster projects, RWE agreed that Norges Bank Investment Management will acquire a 49 per cent stake in both offshore wind projects.

The EUR 1.4 billion acquisition, expected to be completed by the end of the second quarter, will significantly reduce the company’s investment requirements for the projects by around EUR 4 billion, according to Müller.

The CFO also revealed in his press conference call speech that the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm is scheduled to feed first electricity into the grid in the autumn, while the full commissioning will follow next year.

