Back to overview

First Monopile In at ‘Most Ecological Offshore Wind Farm Yet’

Wind Farm Update
December 5, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Van Oord, using its installation vessel Boreas, installed the first monopile at the Ecowende offshore wind farm on 3 December. The project, a joint venture between Shell, Eneco and Chubu Electric Power, is being built off the coast of the Netherlands and is said to become the most ecological offshore wind farm to date.

The offshore wind farm, located approximately 53 kilometres off the Dutch coast near IJmuiden, will have 52 monopile foundations produced by Sif and Smulders supporting 52 Vestas V236-15.0 MW wind turbines.

Related Article

The offshore wind farm is dubbed “the most ecological to date” since it incorporates several technologies and methodologies that are nature-inclusive, including monopiles coming in two diameters, 8.8 metres and 9.3 metres, to support varying turbine tower heights, as research indicates that higher turbine tip heights may allow birds to fly more safely between the structures, reducing collision risks.

Some of the wind turbines will feature red blades as part of a trial to assess whether increased visibility reduces bird collisions.

Offshore construction on Ecowende (Hollandse Kust West Site VI) offshore wind farm started in September with the installation of eco-friendly scour protection.

Related Article

Earlier this year, Van Oord and the Ecowende joint venture signed a contract for the design, construction, and installation of Tree Reefs and Oyster Hubs at the Dutch offshore wind farm.

The installation vessel Boreas is also contributing to the wind farm’s objective, according to Van Oord, which says that the vessel, equipped with a 3,310-tonne crane, incorporates advanced emissions-reducing technologies and is built to operate on methanol, significantly lowering its environmental footprint. Boreas also features low-noise positioning and installation systems, which help minimise disturbance to marine life, the offshore construction company says.

Tjalling de Bruin, CEO of Ecowende, said: “Installation of the first monopile is a major milestone for Ecowende. Not only does it bring us a step closer to the wind farm’s realisation, it also allows us to test innovative installation techniques minimising underwater noise. We are proud to work with partners such as Van Oord who fully embrace our ambition to build a wind farm in harmony with nature and accelerate the large-scale roll-out of offshore wind in the Netherlands and beyond.”

Under a contract with the Ecowende joint venture, Van Oord is responsible for transporting and installing the foundations; designing, procuring, and laying the connecting cables between the wind turbines; and transporting and installing the project’s wind turbines.

The 760 MW offshore wind farm is expected to be fully operational and commissioned by the end of 2026.

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related news

List of highlighted news articles