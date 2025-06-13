Monopiles CWHI Inch Cape
CWHI Completes First XXL Monopiles for Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm

Project Updates
June 13, 2025, by Adnan Memija

China’s CNOOD-Wenchong Heavy Industries (CWHI) has completed the manufacturing of the first monopiles for the 1,080 MW Inch Cape offshore wind project in Scotland.

The monopiles are 11.5 metres in diameter, up to 110 metres in length, and have a maximum weight of 2,300 tonnes.

The first cutting and rolling of monopiles was carried out at CWHI’s Qinzhou Yard in January 2025.

Inch Cape, owned by ESB and Red Rock Renewables, will feature 72 Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbines installed on a mix of monopile and jacket foundations.

CWHI’s scope of work involves the fabrication, commissioning, and shipping of 32 XXL monopiles to the Leith Port in the UK, under an agreement signed with the developer in January 2024. The rest will be delivered by Dajin Offshore Heavy Industry.

While Jan De Nul has been contracted for the installation of the monopile foundations, jackets at the Inch Cape project site will be installed by Seaway7.

The wind farm is located 15 kilometres off the east coast of Scotland and covers a total of 150 square kilometres.

The project will be operated out of a purpose-built operations and maintenance (O&M) base at the Port of Montrose, in Angus.

