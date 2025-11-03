Dajin Final Batch Inch Cape Monopiles
Back to overview

Final Batch of Dajin-Built Monopiles for 1.1 GW Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm Set Sail

Fixed-Bottom
November 3, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Dajin Heavy Industry has shipped the third and final batch of monopiles for the 1.1 GW Inch Cape offshore wind farm in Scotland.

Dajin Final Batch Inch Cape Monopiles
Source: Dajin Heavy Industry via LinkedIn

The final batch of eight monopiles has set sail from Dajin Heavy Industry’s Dajin Penglai facility. With this shipment, all 22 monopiles for the project have now been dispatched.

The roll-on/roll-off operations for the final two monopiles in this shipment were independently carried out by the company for the first time, covering the entire process from engineering design to project management to on-site operation, said Dajin Heavy Industry.

In January 2024, Inch Cape Offshore Wind Limited, a joint venture between Red Rock Power and ESB, signed capacity reservation agreements with Dajin and CNOOD-Wenchong Heavy Industries (CWHI) for monopile foundations for the wind farm.

In September 2025, Dajin sent the first units that will be installed at the site off the east coast of Scotland.

Related Article

Jan De Nul is responsible for the installation of the monopiles, which will be loaded at a newly built quayside at the entrance to the Port of Leith in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The project will comprise 54 monopiles and transition pieces, and 18 three-legged jacket foundations with three pin piles per jacket.

The 1,080 MW Inch Cape will feature 72 Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbines and a single offshore substation that was installed at the North Sea site in early August.

Related Article

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.

CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles