CWHI yard
Back to overview

CWHI Completes Construction of Its Flagship Yard in China

Infrastructure
March 18, 2025, by Adnan Memija

CNOOD-Wenchong Heavy Industries (CWHI) has completed the construction of its flagship Qinzhou Yard in China, now one of the world’s largest and most advanced XXXL monopile manufacturing facilities in operation today, said the company.

Source: China’s CNOOD-Wenchong Heavy Industries (CWHI); Inch Cape monopiles
CWHI yard
Source: China’s CNOOD-Wenchong Heavy Industries (CWHI)

The new facility has an annual production capacity of 100 XXXL monopiles, each with a maximum diameter of 15 metres and a weight of up to 4,500 tonnes. The capacity is supported by eight advanced offshore wind power XXXL monopile foundation production lines, housed within one of the largest steel structure workshops in China, according to CWHI.

A key feature of the Phase II expansion is the addition of a second structural workshop, measuring 400 metres in length, 54 metres in width, and standing 34 metres tall, said the company.

The facility now spans a total area of 600,000 square metres and includes a 307-metre-deep quayside capable of accommodating vessels up to 100,000 tonnes, with a load-bearing capacity of 20 T/m2. Additionally, several dedicated full-length blasting and painting workshops were introduced during the Phase II development, where monopiles are coated and stored before loading.

Related Article

CWHI also installed 7,500 solar panels, generating 4 MW of renewable energy across its two production halls. The company said that this will cover nearly 20 per cent of the facility’s total electricity consumption.

The yard’s remaining energy needs will be met through a long-term agreement to procure 26 MWh of green electricity from a combination of photovoltaic sources and a local offshore wind farm.

CWHI is currently manufacturing monopiles as well as transition pieces for the 1.1 GW Inch Cape offshore wind farm in Scotland.

At the beginning of this year, the company held a first cutting ceremony for the transition pieces that will be installed at the project site, located 15 kilometres off the Angus coast.

Related Article

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles