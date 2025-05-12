Back to overview

Tekmar Secures Grouting Contract for 1.1 GW Scottish Offshore Wind Farm

May 12, 2025, by Adnan Memija

UK-based Tekmar Group has been awarded a contract to provide grouting services for the 1.1 GW Inch Cape offshore wind farm in Scotland.

Under the contract, Tekmar Group will deliver a specialist grouting solution for key offshore wind infrastructure.

The work is scheduled to commence in September 2025.

According to the company, grouting is an integral component of subsea foundation stability, and Tekmar’s work will support the safe and reliable installation of offshore energy assets.

The contract was awarded by Charles Brand, a civil engineering business with 190 years of complex civil engineering solutions and a principal contract for the project’s landfall works.

“This contract win marks another step in our strategy to broaden Tekmar’s offshore wind service offering, particularly in grouting – an area of increasing strategic importance for the Group. We are delighted to be supporting Charles Brand on a nationally significant project like Inch Cape, and we look forward to safe and successful delivery later this year,” said Richard Turner, CEO of Tekmar Group.

The 1.1 GW offshore wind farm is being constructed by Inch Cape Offshore Limited, a joint venture between ESB and Red Rock Renewables.

The project will comprise 72 Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbines installed on a mix of monopile and jacket foundations, a single offshore substation platform, and two 85-kilometre AC export cables, delivering power to an onshore substation, currently under construction at Cockenzie, East Lothian.

The developers reached the financial close on the wind farm at the beginning of this year.

Once operational in 2027, the Inch Cape project is expected to generate almost 5 TWh of renewable energy each year.

