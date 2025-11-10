CWHI Inch Cape
CWHI Soon to Ship Inch Cape Transition Pieces to Scotland

Project Updates
November 10, 2025, by Adnan Memija

China’s CNOOD-Wenchong Heavy Industries (CWHI) has fully assembled and coated 18 of 30 transition pieces (TPs) for the 1.1 GW Inch Cape offshore wind farm in Scotland, with the first batch scheduled to depart in November.

CWHI Inch Cape
Source: CWHI

The transition piece barrels were fabricated at CWHI’s Zhongshan Yard before being transferred to Longxue Yard for final assembly, outfitting, and coating. 

Each TP stands up to 28 metres tall, has an outer diameter of 8.3 metres, and weighs 600 tonnes. The first batch of 15 transition pieces is scheduled to depart in November, with the second batch to follow shortly thereafter, both bound for the Port of Leith in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Upon delivery, CWHI will become the first supplier from China to deliver both monopiles and fully commissioned TPs for the same offshore wind project, according to the company.

CWHI is contracted to deliver a total of 32 monopiles and 30 transition pieces for the Inch Cape offshore wind farm, which is being developed by ESB and Red Rock Power.

In October 2025, the first monopiles, produced by CWHI, arrived in the Port of Leith ahead of the installation work, which will start before the end of the year.

The project will comprise 54 monopiles and transition pieces and 18 three-legged jacket foundations with three pin piles per jacket.

Once complete, the 1.1 GW Inch Cape offshore wind farm will generate almost 5 TWh of energy each year, enough to power half of the Scottish homes, according to the developer.

