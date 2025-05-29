Windar PORR Poland
Windar Breaks Ground on Polish Offshore Wind Turbine Tower Factory

Ports & Logistics
May 29, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Windar Renovables has laid the cornerstone for a planned offshore wind turbine tower factory in Szczecin, Poland.

The facility is scheduled to go into operation in 2026 and will directly create 450 jobs. The factory will serve domestic and global demand and play a key role in supporting the Polish offshore wind sector, said Windar Renovables.

The plant in Szczecin will manufacture steel tubular towers for the offshore wind industry, which require very large dimensions, supporting the development of wind projects both in Poland and worldwide.

“Our offshore manufacturing facility in Poland highlights a clear mission: with stable, long-term policy support, Europe can significantly increase investment in wind energy and create green employment opportunities,” said Pelayo Berjano, Managing Director of Windar Polska.

According to Windar, the investment may prove to be a key element in the further development of Poland’s infrastructure, supporting the RES sector. The lease of the land at the Szczecin port is to be for 30 years.

Windar Renovables has been supported by investment partner Bridgepoint since 2023.

In January 2024, the company received the final approval for the manufacturing facility. The plant is being built by PORR.

With a total area of more than 47,000 square metres, the main building will house four production lines for wind turbine towers along with a warehouse for the necessary raw materials.

