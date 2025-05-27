Back to overview

Seaway Alfa Lift Moves Onto Dogger Bank C Transition Piece Installation

May 27, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Heavy lift vessel (HLV) Seaway Alfa Lift, which recently completed the installation of transition pieces (TPs) at Dogger Bank B, has started the same work at the Dogger Bank C offshore wind site in the UK.

According to the latest Notice of Operations for Dogger Bank C from Dogger Bank Wind Farm, the vessel has already installed three TPs on the third phase of the 3.6 GW project.

The TP transport and installation work commenced on 19 May, a few weeks after Seaway Strashnov installed the first monopile at the site in April. So far, 18 monopiles have been installed at Dogger Bank C.

Both vessels moved onto the third phase of the Dogger Bank Wind Farm after completing foundation installation on Dogger Bank B, which started in the spring of 2024. Prior to this, the two vessels carried out the same work at Dogger Bank A.

At Dogger Bank B, Seaway Alfa Lift installed the final five TPs this month.

The offshore substation at Dogger Bank C is already installed and is currently undergoing commissioning, which will continue until mid-September.

Seaway7 secured a contract for Dogger Bank C in 2021, after being awarded contracts for Dogger Bank A and B in the summer of 2020.

The monopiles and transition pieces are manufactured by Sif and Smulders, who are the suppliers for all three phases of the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm.

The first two 1.2 GW phases, Dogger Bank A and Dogger Bank B, will each comprise 95 Haliade-X 13 MW turbines. The third phase, Dogger Bank C, will feature 87 Haliade-X 14 MW turbines.

Dogger Bank Wind Farm is owned by SSE Renewables (40 per cent), Equinor (40 per cent), and Vårgrønn (20 per cent).

