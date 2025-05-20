Back to overview

Seaway Alfa Lift Installs Final Transition Piece at Dogger Bank B

Wind Farm Update
May 20, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

All foundations, including the transition pieces (TPs), are now in place at Dogger Bank B, the second phase of the world’s largest offshore wind farm under construction, as the heavy-lift vessel (HLV) Seaway Alfa Lift recently installed the final TP.

The vessel started installing the final five TPs earlier this month, after Seaway Strashnov installed the last two monopiles at the end of April and moved on to the third phase of the UK’s Dogger Bank Wind Farm, Dogger Bank C.

Related Articles

The monopiles and TPs at Dogger Bank B, manufactured by Sif and Smulders, will support 95 GE Vernova 13 MW Haliade-X turbines that will make up the 1.2 GW Dogger Bank B.

The vessels Seaway Strashnov and Seaway Alfa Lift installed the foundations at Dogger Bank B under a contract OHT, now part of Seaway7, secured for Dogger Bank A and B in the summer of 2020. In 2021, Seaway7 was awarded a contract for the same work on Dogger Bank C.

As foundation installation is now completed on Dogger Bank B and started on Dogger Bank C, at Dogger Bank A, the first phase of the 3.6 GW offshore wind farm, more than half of the wind turbines have been installed.

Dogger Bank Wind Farm is owned by SSE Renewables (40 per cent), Equinor (40 per cent), and Vårgrønn (20 per cent).

With an installed capacity of 3.6 GW, the project is currently the world’s largest offshore wind farm under construction, and it may become even larger as the developer plans to build Dogger Bank D, a fourth phase that could bring the total project capacity to 5.6 GW.

Related Article

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News

Related news

List of highlighted news articles