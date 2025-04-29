An aerial photo of wind turbines and a red vessel at Dogger Bank Wind Farm
Back to overview

More than Half of Dogger Bank A Wind Turbines Now In Place

Project Updates
April 29, 2025, by Adnan Memija

More than half of the wind turbines at Dogger Bank A, the first phase of the UK’s 3.6 GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm, have been installed.

So far, 52 of the 95 GE Haliade-X 13 MW wind turbines that Dogger Bank A will feature are in place, according to a Notice to Mariners from the project issued on 28 April.

Jan De Nul’s vessel Voltaire installed the first turbines at the Dogger Bank A site in August 2023. The vessel will continue installing the units until approximately the fourth quarter of 2025. All monopiles and transition pieces are already in place.

Jan De Nul Group is carrying out the wind turbine transportation and installation work at the Dogger Bank Wind Farm, a joint venture between SSE Renewables, Equinor, and Vårgrønn.

In October 2024, SSE revealed that the completion of Dogger Bank A is projected for the second half of 2025.

Related Article

When it comes to offshore work on other phases of the Dogger Bank Wind Farm, Seaway7’s Seaway Strashnov recently started installing monopiles on the 1.2 GW Dogger Bank C.

The monopiles and transition pieces (TPs) are manufactured by Sif and Smulders, who are the suppliers for all three phases of the 3.6 GW project.

Dogger Bank A and Dogger Bank B will each comprise 95 Haliade-X 13 MW turbines. The third phase, Dogger Bank C, will feature 87 Haliade-X 14 MW turbines.

Related Article

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles