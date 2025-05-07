Dogger Bank HVDC Substation
Installation of Offshore Substation About to Start at Dogger Bank C Site

May 7, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The installation of the offshore substation jacket foundation and topside for the third phase of the Dogger Bank Wind Farm, the world’s biggest offshore wind farm under construction, will commence soon.

Heerema Marine Contractors’ semi-submersible crane vessel (SSCV) Sleipnir will install the offshore substation jacket and topside at the Dogger Bank C site in the UK. The work is scheduled to start on 8 May and continue until approximately 25 May, according to a Notice to Mariners from the project.

At the beginning of April, Spain’s Navantia Seanergies completed the load-out of the HVDC substation jacket for the 1.2 GW Dogger Bank C. Aibel awarded Navantia Seanergies the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) work as a subcontractor.

In 2019, Aibel was contracted to deliver two platforms for the 2.4 GW Dogger Bank A and B phases, with an option for a third platform for Dogger Bank C. The contract for the first two platforms was signed in November 2020, while the contract for Dogger Bank C was signed the following year.

Heerema Marine Contractors is responsible for the installation of the jacket foundation, main piles, and the topside for Dogger Bank C under a contract signed with the developers in March 2022.

Offshore work on the other two phases, Dogger Bank A and B, is also progressing, with more than half of the turbines already in place at the Dogger Bank A site.

Additionally, Seaway Strashnov recently completed the installation of monopiles at Dogger Bank B.

Dogger Bank Wind Farm is owned by SSE Renewables (40 per cent), Equinor (40 per cent), and Vårgrønn (20 per cent).

