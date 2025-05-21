Ørsted Greater Changhua 2b
All Suction Bucket Foundations Stand at Greater Changhua 2b Offshore Taiwan

Project Updates
May 21, 2025, by Adnan Memija

All suction bucket jacket (SBJ) foundations have been installed at the Greater Changhua 2b offshore wind farm in Taiwan, being developed by Ørsted.

All 24 SBJ foundations have been installed by heavy-lift vessel Aegir from Heerema Marine Contractors at the 337.1 MW Greater Changhua 2b offshore wind farm.

Source: Ørsted via LinkedIn

Since installing the first foundation in early April, the developer said it completed the installation ahead of schedule in just over a month.

Each foundation was placed using suction bucket technology, which requires no piling and allows the structure to be firmly anchored to the seabed.

Offshore construction of the 920 MW Greater Changhua 2b and 4 wind farms kicked off in February 2025.

“Meanwhile, foundation installation at the Greater Changhua 4 Offshore Wind Farm is also progressing. We’ll continue to make the most of the favourable weather windows and push forward with full momentum,” said Ørsted in its recent social media post.

The SBJ foundations are being delivered by Petrovietnam Technical Services Corporation (PTSC) and HSG Sungdong.

The marshalling and lifting activities for the 66 foundations will be carried out by Mammoet-Giant Taiwan, a joint venture between the Dutch company Mammoet and Taiwanese Giant Heavy Machinery Service.

Located 35-60 kilometres off the coast of Changhua County, the Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms will feature Siemens Gamesa 14-236 DD turbines, the largest of their kind to be deployed in the Taiwan Strait, according to Ørsted.

