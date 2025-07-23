A photo of Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind turbines
Greater Changhua 2b & 4 Feeds First Power Into Taiwanese Grid

Wind Farm Update
July 23, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

The first turbine from the 920 MW Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms, owned by Ørsted, has delivered first power to the national grid of Taiwan.

A photo of Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind turbines
Ørsted

Being built 35-60 kilometres off the coast of Changhua County, the two offshore wind sites will together comprise 66 Siemens Gamesa 14-236 14 MW wind turbines, 32 of which are already in place, as are all the suction bucket jacket (SBJ) foundations.

The first wind turbine was erected in April this year, shortly after the first foundation was installed.

The Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms are located off the southwest coast of Taiwan, next to the 900 MW Greater Changhua 1 and 2a, which are in full operation and also built by Ørsted.

Once fully operational, Greater Changhua 2b and 4 will supply renewable electricity to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) under a corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) signed in 2020.

“First power from Greater Changhua 2b and 4 isn’t only a key milestone for the project, it also reaffirms Taiwan’s leadership in offshore wind across the Asia-Pacific region. All of the renewable energy generated by the 920 MW wind farms will be supplied to TSMC through our 20-year corporate power purchase agreement, aiding our corporate customer in advancing its climate action and sustainability goals”, said Christy Wang, Chairperson of Ørsted Taiwan.

