Global Wind Service Wraps Up Turbine Pre-Assembly for Ørsted’s Project in Taiwan

November 27, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Global Wind Service (GWS) has completed the pre-assembly of all 66 wind turbines for the Greater Changhua 2b & 4 offshore wind farm, currently being built by Ørsted in Taiwan.

The Denmark-based company says it delivered its full scope on schedule and that the milestone was achieved through close cooperation with the wind turbine supplier Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE), Ørsted, and crane provider BMS.

The GWS team delivered the service in accordance with both the initial and updated project schedules, with more than 140 GWS technicians engaged, according to the company.

“Delivering to schedule on a new turbine platform is a significant achievement and a proof of the professionalism and dedication of everyone involved,” said Rasmus Ravn, COO at Global Wind Service.

Being built 35-60 kilometres off the coast of Changhua County, the 924 MW Greater Changhua 2b & 4 includes two offshore wind sites that will together comprise 66 Siemens Gamesa 14-236 14 MW wind turbines installed on suction bucket jacket (SBJ) foundations.

The first wind turbine was erected in April this year, shortly after the first foundation was installed, and the project fed its first power into the grid in July.

Once fully operational, Greater Changhua 2b and 4 will supply renewable electricity to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) under a corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) signed in 2020.

The 924 MW offshore wind farm is scheduled to be fully commissioned in 2026.

