Greater Changhua 2b and 4
Greater Changhua 2b & 4 Foundation Installation in Home Stretch

June 27, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The jacket foundation installation at Ørsted’s Greater Changhua 2b & 4 offshore wind farms is nearing completion, with 61 out of 66 foundations already installed at the site in Taiwan. Additionally, a third of the wind turbines for the project are now in place.

Offshore construction of the 920 MW Greater Changhua 2b and 4 wind farms kicked off in February 2025.

In May, Heerema Marine Contractors’ heavy-lift vessel Aegir completed the installation of all 24 foundations at the Greater Changhua 2b wind farm. According to the AIS data, the ship is now at the site installing the final five units for Greater Changhua 4.

All suction bucket jacket foundations have been delivered to Taiwan by Petrovietnam Technical Services Corporation (PTSC) and HSG Sungdong.

Regarding progress on the wind turbine installation, 22 out of 66 Siemens Gamesa units are now in place, according to Ørsted’s recent social media post.

The first Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 DD unit was installed at the site located 35-60 kilometres off the coast of Changhua County in April 2025.

Aside from being the first project to use Siemens Gamesa 14-236 DD wind turbines, Changhua 2b & 4 is also the first large-scale offshore wind farm in the Asia-Pacific region to use SBJ foundations.

The second onshore substation has been energised and connected to the Taipower grid, further supporting system integration.

Greater Changhua 2b & 4 are located next to the 900 MW Greater Changhua 1 and 2a, which are in full operation and also built by Ørsted.

