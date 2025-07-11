Greater Changhua 2b and 4 Heerema Marine Contractors Aegir
Heerema’s Aegir Installs All Foundations at Ørsted’s Greater Changhua 2b & 4 Wind Farms

July 11, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Heerema Marine Contractors’ heavy-lift vessel Aegir has installed the final suction bucket jacket foundation at Ørsted’s 920 MW Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms in Taiwan.

Source: Heerema Marine Contractors; Credit: Wanderlust Studio

According to the company’s latest social media post, the crew onboard Aegir installed a total of 66 foundations at the site located 35-60 kilometres off the coast of Changhua County.

Petrovietnam Technical Services Corporation (PTSC) and HSG Sungdong were responsible for the delivery of the suction bucket jacket foundations.

In May, Heerema Marine Contractors’ Aegir completed the installation of all 24 units at the Greater Changhua 2b wind farm.

The wind turbine installation is also currently underway, with the first Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 DD turbine installed in April 2025.

Greater Changhua 2b & 4 are located next to the 900 MW Greater Changhua 1 and 2a, which are in full operation and also built by Ørsted.

Yesterday, the developer secured a finance package of approximately EUR 2.64 billion for the 632 MW Greater Changhua 2 project.

Ørsted reached financial close on the project finance package with 25 banks and five Export Credit Agencies (ECAs).

