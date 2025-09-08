Greater Changhua 2b and 4
Back to overview

Damaged Cable Delays Greater Changhua 2b Commissioning Until Third Quarter of 2026

Wind Farm Update
September 8, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Ørsted’s Greater Changhua 2b offshore wind project in Taiwan will be commissioned in the third quarter of 2026 instead of later this year due to a damaged export cable.

The 300 MW offshore wind farm is part of the 920 MW Greater Changhua 2b and 4 project, currently under construction 35-60 kilometres off the coast of Changhua County.

The two offshore wind sites will together comprise 66 Siemens Gamesa 14-236 14 MW wind turbines mounted on suction bucket jacket (SBJ) foundations. The first wind turbine was erected in April this year, shortly after the first foundation was installed. All foundations are already installed, with wind turbine installation well underway.

The developer says the installation of the remaining wind turbines at Greater Changhua 2b and 4 will continue as planned, and that the setback with the cable damage will not affect the project’s commercial operation date (COD), nor operations at the adjacent Greater Changhua 2a wind farm.

Related Article

However, this will lower Ørsted’s expected revenue from ramp-up generation during 2025.

Due to the delay in Taiwan, which will leave a DKK 300 million (around EUR 40 million) mark on the company’s 2025 EBITDA, and the impact from the lower-than-normal offshore wind speeds during July and August that had an adverse EBITDA impact of approximately DKK 1.2 billion (around EUR 40 million), Ørsted has adjusted its full-year 2025 EBITDA guidance by DKK 1 billion. The company’s adjusted EBITDA is now DKK 24 billion to DKK 27 billion (around EUR 3.2 to 3.6 billion), compared to its previous guidance of DKK 25 billion to DKK 28 billion (around EUR 3.3 to 3.8 billion).

“Despite the delay, the process towards signing the partial divestment of Greater Changhua 2b continues as planned, with expected signing during 2025. Closing of the transaction is subject to full commissioning of Greater Changhua 2b”, Ørsted said in an investor update following an extraordinary general meeting.

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.

CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related news

List of highlighted news articles