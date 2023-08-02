Dutch-Taiwanese JV to Provide Marshalling Services for Ørsted’s Greater Changhua 2b & 4

August 2, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Share this article







Mammoet-Giant Taiwan, a joint venture between the Dutch company Mammoet and Taiwanese Giant Heavy Machinery Service, has been picked by Ørsted Taiwan to provide essential support for the 920 MW Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms.

Mammoet-Giant Taiwan

The joint venture has been entrusted with the marshalling and lifting activities for 66 suction bucket jackets.

By managing the complete quayside scope of work, the company said it will reduce interfaces, minimise project risks, and ensure high leaves of utilisation with minimal disruption to port facilities.

To handle the quayside operations, Mammoet has picked its 5,000-tonne capacity SK350 ring crane.

Operating from a single location, the SK350 will lift the 2,500-tonne suction bucket jackets directly from deck carriers to the quayside and after temporary storage on site, onto deck carriers ferrying the units to the installation vessel in the field.

This methodology should eliminate the need for vessel repositioning during offloading and loading operations.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

According to the joint venture, the crane’s design enables it to operate in the region’s high winds, mitigating schedule risks and optimising loading speeds which should reduce vessel turnaround times at the port to a minimum, resulting in multiple cost reductions and further schedule optimisation.

South Korea’s HSG Sungdong Shipbuilding and Petrovietnam Technical Services Corporation (PTSC) will manufacture and supply foundations for the 920 MW Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms in Taiwan.

Related Article Posted: 2 months ago PTSC to Supply Foundations for Ørsted’s Greater Changhua 2b & 4 Posted: 2 months ago

The foundations will be installed at the Greater Changhua 2b and 4 by the end of 2025.

In March, Ørsted made the final investment decision on the offshore wind farms and said that the onshore work and fabrication of components will start this year.

Greater Changhua 2b and 4 will comprise around 65 wind turbines with an individual output of 14 MW installed some 35-60 kilomtres off the Changhua coast.

Ørsted is currently building the 900 MW Greater Changhua 1 and 2a offshore wind farms, slated for full commissioning this year, and is the co-owner of Taiwan’s first commercial offshore wind farm, the 128 MW Formosa 1, operational since 2019.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on: