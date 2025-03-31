Dogger Bank A final TP
Seaway Strashnov to Install Last Two Dogger Bank B Monopiles in April

Wind Farm Update
March 31, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

The offshore installation vessel Seaway Strashnov will install the remaining two monopiles at the Dogger Bank B offshore wind farm site next month.

According to a Notice to Mariners from the project, the work is planned to commence on 7 April and continue until approximately 30 April.

The heavy lift vessel, owned by Seaway7, completed the 2024 monopile installation campaign with the two monopiles left to be installed, which the Dogger Bank Wind Farm project said would be done in the second quarter of this year. The 2024 offshore construction campaign also saw the majority of the transition pieces (TPs) in place, with five more left to install. The TPs were being placed on top of the monopiles by the installation vessel Seaway Alfa Lift.

The foundations at Dogger Bank B are being installed by Seaway Strashnov and Seaway Alfa Lift under contract OHT, now part of Seaway7, secured for Dogger Bank A and B in the summer of 2020. The following year, Seaway7 was awarded a contract for the same work on the third phase of the Dogger Bank Wind Farm, Dogger Bank C.

The two vessels commenced the installation work at Dogger Bank B in the spring of 2024 after completing the work at Dogger Bank A, where wind turbine installation is now underway.

The monopiles and TPs at Dogger Bank B, manufactured by Sif and Smulders, will support 95 of GE Vernova’s 13 MW Haliade-X turbines, which will make up the 1.2 GW second phase of the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm, the world’s largest offshore wind farm under construction.

Dogger Bank Wind Farm is owned by SSE Renewables (40 per cent), Equinor (40 per cent), and Vårgrønn (20 per cent).

