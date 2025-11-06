Dogger Bank Wind Farm
UK Economy to Reap GBP 6.1 Billion from 3.6 GW Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm

November 6, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The 3.6 GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm, which will become the world’s largest offshore wind farm once fully operational, will boost the UK economy by GBP 6.1 billion (approximately EUR 6.9 billion) during its lifetime and support thousands of UK jobs over the next decade, according to a report written by BVG Associates.

Dogger Bank Wind Farm
Source: SSE

The economic impact report was commissioned by Dogger Bank Wind Farm’s equity partners SSE, Equinor and Vårgrønn, who are currently constructing the offshore wind farm in three 1.2 GW phases at adjoining sites in the North Sea, more than 130 kilometres from the Yorkshire Coast.  

Direct spend with companies in the Northeast of England and in the counties of North Yorkshire and the East Riding of Yorkshire is expected to total over GBP 3 billion, with hundreds of jobs supported in these regions.

“Clean, homegrown power is the right choice for families and industry right across the country. Wind power is cheaper, cleaner and more secure than new gas – helping us bring down bills for good. As shown by this independent report, offshore wind projects such as Dogger Bank will generate billions for the UK, while also delivering thousands of good jobs – showing once again that clean power is the economic opportunity of the 21st century,” said Michael Shanks, UK Energy Minister.

With the project beginning to generate from initial commissioning at its first phase, full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs supported across the UK by Dogger Bank are expected to reach 3,600 by 2025. 1,500 of these jobs will be in the Northeast of England and North Yorkshire, and the East Riding of Yorkshire. 

Several UK jobs will also continue through the project’s operational life of at least 35 years, with an average of 1,400 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs expected to be supported over this period, which are predominantly highly skilled. These will also include roles for trainees and apprentices. 

The joint venture has also committed to investing a further GBP 26 million directly in local communities to enhance science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) education, and to support vital grassroots community initiatives.

Dogger Bank A and Dogger Bank B will each comprise 95 GE Vernova’s Haliade-X 13 MW turbines. The third phase, Dogger Bank C, will feature 87 Haliade-X 14 MW turbines.

In September 2025, the installation of monopiles at Dogger Bank C was completed by Seaway7’s Seaway Strashnov vessel. That same month, DEME started installing the first inter-array cables at the site.

Once operational, the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm will have the capacity to power the equivalent of more than six million average households, according to the developer.

